The Underground Film School

Home

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to The Underground Film School

I went to film school. Now I'm sharing what I learned so that people who want to tell stories have an all access pass to the tools and skills necessary to make budget indy films. Subscribe for free to enroll in classes.

People

Justin McAffee

@mcaffee
Filmmaker, wilderness survival instructor, author of @CollapseCurriculum.
© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture