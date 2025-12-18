Author’s Note

Some time ago, I asked readers to suggest films they’d like me to revisit. Into the Wild (2007) came up more than once. It’s a film I had seen years ago, carried with me uneasily at first, but which the meaning has evolved over time. Nearly twenty years after its release, and at a different point in my own life, it seemed worth returning to. What follows isn’t meant to settle the film’s meaning, but an attempt to understand how we can have an ongoing conversation with a good movie.

Learning How to Return

It is a quietly unsettling realization to discover that Into the Wild is nearly twenty years old. The film has not found itself “dated” through style or cultural shorthand. It sits there, unchanged, while the viewer accumulates years, disappointments, compromises, and small wisdoms. And like anything created by the hands of the craft’s masters, it doesn’t spoil… it ages. If a film ages well, it speaks something different to the viewer each time it is met.

When I first watched Into the Wild, I had my anticipations. The desire that animates Christopher McCandless connected with me. His urge to flee the rat race, to strip life down to its essentials, to find meaning somewhere beyond the noise of modern society resonated intimately. The film placed this longing front and center, and in doing so, it earned my trust.

Part of that trust came from the way the film presents itself as a road movie. I have always been drawn to films that immerse the viewer in natural settings, and the road movie (especially the buddy movie) has been a reliable favorite. Into the Wild wears the shape of a solo journey, but it is filled with companions. Along the way, Chris encounters people who briefly travel with him, teach him something, or simply share time and space before parting. These encounters give the film warmth and texture. They suggest that escape does not require total severance, that connection can exist even on the margins.

Christopher McCandless in front of the Magic Bus (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Because of this, the film initially feels like a gentle championing of its protagonist’s desire. It doesn’t sneer at his rejection of conventional life. It doesn’t rush to correct him. Instead, it allows the fantasy of escape to breathe. So when the ending arrived on that first viewing, it landed like a betrayal. What had felt like affirmation suddenly seemed like a warning.

I remember feeling enraged… less by what happened, and more by what I believed the film was saying.

Years later, I encountered fragments of the film again. Memes drawing from lines, reflections, interpretations that lingered online long after the images had faded. They suggested a different reading, one I hadn’t been ready to hear before. I returned to the film to listen more carefully.

The film had not changed. But the question it posed for me had. What once seemed like a debate between nature and civilization revealed itself as something more precise and more human: a meditation on the difference between solitude and isolation. That distinction, barely visible to me the first time, would come to define everything I now understood about the film, and about the tragedy at its center.

Seduction, Escape, and the Anger of the First Viewing

On that first viewing, the opening scenes of Into the Wild felt less like a cautionary tale than an invitation. The film opens outward, not inward. Roads unspool, rivers widen, horizons stretch. McCandless escapes the voices too loud, expectations too fixed, lives too narrowly defined.

The wilderness, by contrast, is offered as clarity. It is dangerous, yes, but honest. It demands effort, presence, and humility. For someone already uneasy with the rhythms and compromises of modern life, this vision did not feel reckless. It felt like sanity.

The structure of the journey reinforces this feeling. Though Christopher McCandless travels alone, he is never entirely solitary. He collects companions the way road movies often do… not permanently, but meaningfully.

Each encounter offers a brief model of alternative living: people who have stepped sideways from the mainstream, who survive by improvisation. These relationships soften the film’s solitude. They suggest that escape need not be cruel, that one can leave without becoming unmoored.

What the film does especially well in these stretches is resist irony. It does not mock Chris’s idealism. It films his hunger for purity without scare quotes. The voiceover passages, drawn from journals and letters, treat his thoughts with the seriousness they deserve. This is important. Many films about youthful rebellion hedge their bets, presenting freedom as attractive but foolish from the outset. Into the Wild does not. It allows the fantasy to take hold. It asks the viewer, implicitly, to imagine what it might mean to live this way, carrying everything you need, to answer only to weather and hunger, to define success on your own terms.

Because of this, the ending felt, at the time, like a reversal rather than a culmination. The film appeared to abandon the openness it had so carefully cultivated and replace it with something colder and cynical. The tragedy seemed to arrive not as a consequence of circumstance but as a verdict. What I felt then was not simply sadness, but accusation… as though the film were saying that the desire to leave is itself a mistake, that stepping outside the accepted order is an act of arrogance for which one must be punished.

That reaction was sharpened by how completely the film had aligned me with Chris’s longing. I had accepted its invitation. I had believed in its promise. To have that promise collapse at the end was betrayal. The wild, which had been framed as a space of authenticity, suddenly became deception. The message I heard (rightly or wrongly) was that disobedience carries a moral cost, and that those who refuse the protections of the system have no claim to its mercy.

I carried that anger with me for years. It became part of how I remembered the film: beautiful, immersive, and ultimately dishonest about its own sympathies. Only much later did I begin to suspect that what I had taken for judgment might instead have been something else entirely… something quieter, sadder, and far less interested in proving a point.

Listening Instead of Watching

What changed in later viewings was not the story, but my posture toward it. I watched less urgently, with less need for the film to confirm or betray anything I already believed. Instead of tracking the arc of the journey, I found myself attending to the words, the pauses, the small inflections that had once felt ornamental. The film did not speak louder this time. It spoke more clearly.

What I heard, above all, was that the ending does not arrive as a correction imposed on the protagonist, but as an understanding reached from within himself. Christopher McCandless does not die clinging to his illusion. He does not perish defiant, convinced of the righteousness of his solitude. He learns. And he learns before the wilderness turns fatal. That distinction matters more than I once realized.

On my first viewing, the final stretch felt abrupt, as though the film were eager to close the argument it had opened. This time, it felt unbearably slow. Chris’s realization that happiness, meaning, or whatever word one chooses, is incomplete unless it is shared, does not function as a moral lesson for the audience. It is a private reckoning. It arrives not with triumph but with humility. He understands that leaving was not the error; believing that connection could be permanently postponed was.

The most devastating detail, one I had somehow overlooked before, is that he tries to return after he arrives at this epiphany. He gathers his things and turns toward home. What traps him is not stubbornness or pride, but circumstance. The river he once crossed easily has swollen. The exit he assumed would remain open has closed.

Seen this way, the ending no longer reads as a rebuke. It reads as grief. The film is not saying, “This is what happens when you go into the wild.” It is saying something far more painful and far more humane: that understanding does not always arrive on a schedule that allows it to save us. Wisdom does not guarantee rescue. Sometimes it only deepens loss.

This realization shifted my attention outward. I found myself thinking less about the righteousness of Chris’s choices and more about the people he had encountered along the way. I thought of the lives that briefly intersected with his, the connections that might have been returned to, repaired, or transformed. The film’s sorrow expanded. It was no longer centered solely on a young man alone in the wilderness, but on the widening circle of absence his death created.

Isolation, Rites of Passage, and the Importance of Context

Understanding the film this way made something else clear to me. Isolation itself was not the mistake. There are forms of solitude that are not only healthy, but necessary. I know this because I have experienced them.

As a teenager, I went through a rite of passage in the Boy Scouts as part of a program called the Order of the Arrow. The ritual included hiking away from camp alone, spending the night in isolation, and taking a vow of silence for twenty-four hours. It was, by design, a stripping away of comfort, of speech, of social reinforcement. At the time, I experienced it as a serious and even transformative act. Being alone in the woods, cut off from conversation and routine, sharpened my awareness. It clarified something internal. The solitude was real, but it was not absolute.

What I understood only later was how carefully bounded that isolation had been. I had been taught what to do before I left. Others knew where I was. There was a duration to the silence, a limit to the separation. And if I did not return, someone would come looking. The solitude was never abandonment, nor an attempt at permanent escape or liberation. It existed within a framework of care and return.

Years later, I learned that parts of this program were shaped with input from Indigenous leaders. The intention, as has been described to me by an indigenous writer, was to instill indigenous-inspired ethics in white children, effectively using these programs as a platform to project Native values into the dominant culture. However imperfect, they offered a glimpse into the kinds of rites Indigenous children experienced: moments of solitude embedded within communal knowledge, guidance, and responsibility. These traditions recognize something modern individualism often forgets. Stepping away from the circle does not mean erasing it. Solitude gains meaning because the community remains.

Seen through this lens, Christopher McCandless’s journey takes on a different cast. His error was not that he sought solitude, but that he sought it without structure, without lineage, without witnesses. He had very limited encounters with people who had some knowledge they shared… but it isn’t the same as having elders to consult, shared knowledge to inherit from a young age, and no agreed-upon moment of return.

The wilderness became not a site of transformation, but a proving ground he entered alone, armed only with books and conviction. The difference is not romantic versus practical. It is relational.

This is where the film’s tragedy deepens. Chris is not undone by his love of nature, nor by his refusal of conventional life. He is undone by a solitude that asks too much of one person. Unlike a rite of passage, his isolation does not prepare him for reintegration. There is no ceremony waiting on the other side, no community ready to receive what he has learned. When he finally understands that he wants to return to share his experience, to be with others, the framework that might have supported that return did not exist.

The film, in this light, does not argue against escape or self-reliance. It argues against the fantasy that meaning can be generated in isolation, independent of relationship. It suggests that solitude without context is not purification but erasure. And yet, it does so without sneering at the longing that led Chris there. The desire remains valid. What fails is the belief that one can sever all ties and still be held.

This understanding reconciled something that had long troubled me about the film. Into the Wild is not hostile to the wild, nor is it an apology for civilization. It is a lament for a culture that has lost the rituals that once taught people how to leave and how to come back.

What Remains

There is a strange beauty in the tragedy the film depicts. It is the beauty that comes from a life, however brief or flawed, illuminates something enduring. Chris does not die believing he has escaped the world. He dies understanding that he wants to belong to it. That knowledge does not save him, but it saves the film from cruelty.

Nearly twenty years after its release, the film no longer feels like a rebuke to the longing that first drew me to it. It feels like a conversation I had to grow into that acknowledges the desire to step away, but insists on the necessity of connection.

Some truths can only be learned in solitude. But they are not finished until they are shared.

And yet the film remains, waiting… much as it waited for me. A reminder that freedom, like meaning, is relational. We step away in order to see more clearly. We return so that what we have seen can matter.