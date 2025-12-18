Underground Film School

Underground Film School

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily's avatar
Emily
Dec 19

Fascinating. I have only read the book. I was furious with Chris the first time I read it. The second time I read it, I felt more compassion and grief for Chris. I think a 3rd reading is in order. This is definitely a story that stays with you and evolves as one ages. I’ve never watched the movie, but I think it’s time. Even Jon Krakauer, the books’ author revisited the story after a number of years and came away with a different perspective on Chris’ life and death. The best stories never leave you and do change because our own perspective has shifted with age and experience. Thanks so much for writing this article. This is one of the stories that has stayed with me since I first read it in the late 90s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Swarnali Mukherjee's avatar
Swarnali Mukherjee
Dec 19

Justin this is truly an authentic review of an art that felt deeply relatable. I have always been troubled by the movie in the most inexplicable ways. The urge to leave civilisation is profound in some of us who have always found that we are at odds with society. In my younger years I felt the ‘betrayal’ at the climax as you talked about, but now when I rewatch it I realize the movie is not trying to profess a fact but just reporting on an event. The fact that the protagonist was completely alone and abandoned by design of his own explains why the wild is both a marvellous revelations and yet the greatest danger to survival, and probably why we as collective decided to move away from it. Which again doesn’t have to contrast with our primal need to escape. Just that we need to develop a relationship on safe grounds before we could drive ourselves further into that wilderness.

Have you ever read the notes of artist Rockwell Kent during his time in Alaska? It depicts that sorrow and despair, and hauntingly inspiring beauty of wilderness in one breath. Maria Popova had done a piece on it. Truly gorgeous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin McAffee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture